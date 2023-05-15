TV Baftas 2023: Claudia Winkleman and The Traitors among winners

[Source: BBC]

Reality competition series The Traitors and its host Claudia Winkleman were among the big winners at the TV Baftas.

The show, which sees players “murder” each other in a Scottish castle, developed a cult following after it launched in November.

Derry Girls and Bad Sisters won the top TV prizes, while Ben Whishaw and Kate Winslet were among the acting winners.

But Winkleman’s other series Strictly Come Dancing lost out to The Masked Singer for best entertainment show.

The ceremony, which was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place on Sunday at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Accepting the prize for best reality series on behalf of The Traitors, Winkleman recalled the meeting she had with commissioners ahead of its launch.

“I went, ‘OK, just to be clear, we’re going to Scotland, we’ve got some cloaks, we’re going to use the word murder, I’ve got a big rollneck and I’m holding a ceremonial pouch, are you OK with that?’ And they went ‘go for it’.”

She took the opportunity to ask her husband from the stage: “Please, can we have a dog?”

Other winners included a documentary about Sir Mo Farah which revealed the athlete had been illegally trafficked to the UK as a child.

A special edition of The Repair Shop which featured King Charles was named best daytime programme.

Presenter Jay Blades said it was the “first time” that a “six-foot black guy, from Hackney, gold tooth, single parent” had been presented with an award for daytime TV.

Asked about Richard Osman’s suggestion that the daytime category should be expanded to include more programmes, Blades told BBC News: “If Bafta can do that, it’d be brilliant, but it’s above my pay grade!”

Winslet won best leading actress for her performance in I Am Ruth, about a mother who tries to help her depressed teenage daughter.

The star, who acted opposite her daughter in the series, said “small British television dramas can be mighty” and mental health stories such as this one “need to be heard”.

She added: “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton, we did this together, kiddo.”

Winslet held off competition from Sarah Lancashire, who was nominated for her performance in HBO’s Julia. The most recent series of her hit police drama Happy Valley was broadcast too late to be eligible this year.