Three chords and the truth: Where country's big moment might go next

[ Source: BBC News ]

They say the recipe for a good country track is simple – just combine three chords and the truth.

Over the past year though, a growing number of artists have been adding their own sprinkles with pop stars including Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter leaning into the genre.

Chappell’s The Giver went straight to number two in the UK charts when it was released in March, with the self-proclaimed Midwest Princess saying she wanted to give country music a new take with “a little gay yodel”.

Article continues after advertisement

Figures from streaming platforms suggest that cooking up a country song has also been a recipe for success, with listening time up by 25% over the past year in the UK.

British artists are hopeful that’ll act as a giddy up to the UK scene and help them replicate some of the success of their US country cousins.

“It only benefits me and other country music artists in the UK because more people listening to country music just means they’re going to take an interest – hopefully – in what we’re doing,” 20-year-old singer Neeve Zahra tells BBC Newsbeat.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.