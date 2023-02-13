This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is sure to score with Rihanna

Rihanna attends the British Fashion Awards on December 2, 2019 in London.

There’s nothing bigger happening this week than Super Bowl LVII, and by that I mean the halftime show.

This issue is all about the big event and the countdown to Rihanna, who’s set to give her first live public performance in some five years.

You are welcome.

Article continues after advertisement

Two football teams are playing on Sunday or whatever.

Sorry, but I am not a major football fan so you will have to look someplace else for those details. But when it comes to Rihanna, I’ve got you.

She’s the featured performer for the halftime show this year and given that we still don’t have a new album from her seven years after she released “Anti,” I plan on treating this like a concert.

When Rihanna posted a Super Bowl teaser last month, she gave us what has come to be her brand: fashion, hit songs and cheekiness — as she struts towards the camera, a montage of audio snippets play bemoaning the lack of new music from her. The ad then features a clip from her 2016 song, “Needed Me” in which she sings, “You needed me.” I’m not disputing that!

I’m ready for all of the classics — and any of the surprises she wants to bring. There is the opportunity for her to give us one of the greatest halftime shows ever.