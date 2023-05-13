The View: Stage brawl band apologise for 'brotherly' bust-up

[Source: BBC]

A band whose gig ended as a lead singer apparently threw a punch at its bassist has apologised for a “brotherly bust-up that went too far”.

Fans were left shocked by the onstage altercation between The View’s Kyle Falconer and Kieren Webster at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on Wednesday.

The set ended with the musicians walking off stage after the clash in footage shared on Twitter.

A statement from the band apologised to fans.

The band, who cancelled a gig in London scheduled for Thursday evening, said on Twitter: “Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we’ve upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far, and we cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot.”

The Dundee band added tickets would still be valid for a show at Scala in December.

Footage posted on Twitter appeared to show Falconer throwing a punch at Webster during the gig.

Fan Saffie Yates, who had waited six years to see the band, said she first thought it was some sort of stunt.

“It was very scary to see someone you respect behave like this,” she said.

“The bass player normally plays a couple of songs and it was his birthday yesterday. He wanted to play a third song and the lead singer went for him.

“The band left the stage and the fans were hanging around waiting to see what would happen.”