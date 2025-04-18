The Sydney Sticker Expo celebrates Australia's growing number of sticker artists

[ Source: ABC ]

Photographing sticker art started as a hobby for Roni Hind, but when she’d accumulated more than 5,000 shots, she had to acknowledge that stickers had become her passion.

And it was time to do something with it.

Inspired by sticker expos she’d heard about around the world, she founded the Sydney Sticker Expo, which she believes to be the first of its kind in Australia.

Hind, who curated and organised the expo of sticker art from Australia and across the world, is drawn to the democratic nature of sticker art.

“I really enjoy the accessibility of it,” she says.

Sticker art, a sub-culture of street art, isn’t always cheap to create, but Hind says there are ways to do it on a budget.

