Taylor Swift Vienna concerts cancelled after attack threat

[Source: BBC]

Three upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna have been cancelled following a possible security threat.

The shows had been due to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

On Wednesday, two people were arrested on suspicion of planning Islamist attacks on large events in the area around the Austrian capital.

Earlier, Austria’s General Director for Public Security, Franz Ruf, said a 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested on Wednesday morning in Ternitz in the province of Lower Austria.

He said a second arrest took place in Vienna in the afternoon, but gave no further details about the suspect.

He said the 19-year-old made “an oath of allegiance” to so-called Islamic State at the beginning of July.

A large police operation took place in Ternitz, where the 19-year-old lived. A number of houses nearby were evacuated while his home was searched.

Mr Ruf said chemical substances had been found and were being examined.

The head of police in Vienna, Gerhard Pürstl, said 65,000 people per day had been expected to attend the concerts, as well as 22,000 fans outside the venue.

Investigations are continuing.