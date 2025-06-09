Taylor Swift surprises with performance at Tight End University

[ Source: CNN ]

Taylor Swift has won numerous awards, but she probably deserves one for most supportive girlfriend of a football player.

The pop star thrilled folks with a recent surprise performance in Nashville, where Tight End University is taking place.

Swift’s beau, Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelcie, was at the annual event that brings together the best tight ends in the National Football League to train and hang out. Social media posts that captured Swift performing her hit “Shake It Off” at the “Tight Ends & Friends” concert.

