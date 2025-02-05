Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, star of the popular drama ‘Meteor Garden,’ dies at age 48

[ Source: AP ]

Barbie Hsu, a Taiwanese actress who starred in the popular TV drama “Meteor Garden” that once swept Asia, died after contracting pneumonia triggered by the flu.

Hsu, better known as “Da S” which means “Big S,” caught the flu when she visited Japan with her family during the Lunar New Year, according to her younger sister, Dee Hsu, also a famed TV host. Dee Hsu said the pneumonia was a flu complication.

“I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions. I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!” Dee Hsu said in a statement on Monday, without specifying where and when her sister died.

The news about Barbie Hsu’s sudden death shocked audiences in Taiwan and China, where many had watched her shows since her early career. In China, news of her death was trending on the social media platform Weibo.