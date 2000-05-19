Spike Lee on the collision of his two passions

[ Source: AP ]

There’s no sufficient way of explaining what it’s like to be around Spike Lee, but his new film, “Highest 2 Lowest” comes pretty close.

The main character, played by Denzel Washington, is a Knicks fan who won’t tolerate Celtics green in his house. A framed jersey of Jalen Brunson hangs in his Brooklyn apartment. There are movie references peppered throughout, of “The French Connection,” “The Defiant Ones” and “The Sweet Smell of Success.” Yankee Stadium plays a pivotal setting. In one scene, Nicholas Turturro even yells directly into the camera: “Boston sucks!”

“We’re not counting on Boston for box office!” Lee says with a roaring cackle during an interview on a rooftop terrace in Cannes. “We might as well just write that off.”

Article continues after advertisement

Some of Lee’s most deeply felt passions — filmmaking and the New York Knicks — have collided at the Cannes Film Festival. The premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest,” a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s “High to Low,” came shortly before the Knicks begin their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers. Everywhere Lee has gone at the French Riviera festival, he’s gone in blue and orange, including a pinstripe suit on the red carpet.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.