Sidharth Malhotra is shooting his next titled Mitti in Uttarakhand

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

For Sidharth Malhotra, 2024 has not been too kind so far. His only successful film during the last eight years is Shershaah on Amazon. This year his much-delayed film Yodha produced by Dharma Productions proved to be a non-starter. And we have it from reliable sources that Karan Johar has no plans of doing another film with his Student Of The Year protégé anytime soon.

We also hear that Sidharth is no longer a part of Meghna Gulzar’s next. Negotiations apparently fell through as Sidharth asked for a fee that the producers were not willing to pay.

Sidharth now has one new project in hand: Mitti directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua is an action film being shot in Uttarakhand.

Not willing to speak much on the project, Janjua said, “It is an action drama set in Uttarakhand. It is a story about guilt, a