Shania Twain wants more diversity in country music

[Source: CNN News]

“Diversity” is not a dirty word.

One of the greatest things about this world – or, at least, it should be – is that we are not all the same. That’s something Shania Twain, a queen in country music, clearly appreciates when she recently called on the genre to expand and feature new voices.



[Source: CNN News]

During her recent acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Twain issued a call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.

Article continues after advertisement

She even showed them how it’s done.

Twain presented an award with The BoykinZ, a quartet of Black singing sisters who broke through on TikTok belting out country music. The artists recently crossed paths on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”During her recent acceptance speech for the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Twain issued a call for more equity and diversity in the country music industry.

“I invited them to do a little acappella piece with me tonight, just as part of my exchange of supporting upcoming young female artists, people that might, in this day and age, be excluded,” Twain told People about the group on the CMT Awards red carpet.