Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Son Justin Combs Accused of Orchestrating Gang Rape in New Lawsuit

Amid Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial, the 31-year-old and his dad are facing a civil lawsuit from a woman who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by three masked men during a 2017 trip to Los Angeles arranged by Justin, according to court documents obtained by E! News June 26.

In the complaint, the woman alleged Justin, who she said she met through Snapchat, flew her out from New Orleans under the guise that “he would get her a position with Remote TV in Atlanta through his and his father’s connections.”

Upon her arrival, the woman said she and Justin—who is the son of the Bad Boy Records founder and Misa Hylton—spent time at a Beverly Hills home consuming alcohol and marijuana, which she “believed was laced due to the effect it had on her.”

Article continues after advertisement

The woman also alleged the son of the music mogul made her take “various pills or poppers” throughout the day.

After consuming the drugs, the woman said three masked men arrived at the house and they allegedly “took turns” raping her from Saturday evening until midday Sunday.

Following the alleged intoxication, the lawsuit stated three masked men arrived and “took turns raping Plaintiff both anally and orally while she was drugged and incapacitated” from Saturday evening until midday Sunday.

Though two of the men were unknown to the woman, she accused Diddy of being the third “due in part to his stature and mannerisms but also because Justin referred to him on at least one occasion as ‘Pops,” per her complaint.

The woman said the possibility of a job at Remote TV “never materialized” and she suffered “severe emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, embarrassment, physical injury, emotional injury and trauma” as a result of the alleged incident.

She is suing the father-and-son duo as well as Diddy’s businesses for sexual battery, gender violence and negligent supervision.

E! News has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

In response to the lawsuit, Diddy’s legal team denied the allegations on his behalf.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” the rapper’s lawyers told E! News in a June 26 statement.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.