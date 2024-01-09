Roger Daltrey stepping down as curator of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

[Source: BBC]

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has announced he will step down as curator of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs, after this year’s set of concerts.

The shows have been running at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000, raising more than £32m from ticket sales.

Daltrey will kick off his final year by staging two orchestral sets with The Who. Noel Gallagher, Young Fathers and The Chemical Brothers will also play.

The series will end with a celebration of the series of shows.

Titled Ovation, the concert will feature Daltrey himself, accompanied by artists who helped establish the gigs as a fixture of the music calendar.

The line-up will include Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, the Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and Daltrey’s long-time musical foil, Pete Townshend.

From 2025, the concerts will be overseen by a series of guest curators. Daltrey will continue as a Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron.

In a statement, the rock star said: “The £32m raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

Gallagher added: “Teenage Cancer Trust continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives.

“Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart.”

Here are some of the hundreds of stars who have performed at the concerts over the last quarter of a century.

“Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows,” said the trust’s chief executive, Kate Collins.

“More importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.”

This year will mark the 22nd edition of the concerts, which were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 GMT on Friday, 12 January.