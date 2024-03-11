Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Don’t call it a comeback.

Robert Downey Jr. won the best supporting actor Academy Award for his role in this season’s award show darling: “Oppenheimer.”

It follows his best supporting actor wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTA, and marks his first Oscar win.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“In that order.”

He also thanked his wife, Susan Downey, “for loving him back to life.”

The actor’s role as Lewis Strauss — the man who clashed with J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb — has been hailed as one of his best performances.