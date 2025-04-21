Rise in micro-cinema subculture as streaming reduces traditional audience

[ Source: ABC ]

At one of the most celebrated and respected film festivals in the United States in January, director Quentin Tarantino mourned the fate of movies.

Known for delivering critical and commercial hits like Pulp Fiction, Tarantino was less than positive.

“Well, what the f*** is a movie now?” he put to the audience at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

“Something that plays in theatres for a token release for four f***ing weeks … and by the second week you can watch it on television?”

Tarantino is among a growing number of famed film directors, including Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, who have lamented the impact streaming has had on movie culture and revenue.

More people staying at home to stream entertainment on individual devices rather than going to the movies — a trend accelerated by COVID-19 restrictions — has damaged cinema traffic and resulted in venue closures.

But an emerging subculture is countering this decline in the social forum of cinema, attracting more people to watch films in small independent theatres and ad-hoc spaces such as warehouses, community halls and even pubs.

