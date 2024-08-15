Reynolds reflects on father's Parkinson's battle

[Source: CNN News]

Ryan Reynolds lost his father in 2015 after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He’s reflecting on the challenges the diagnosis brought his father and his family, as well as what he learned from his dad.

In an interview with People, the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star said his Vancouver-based family rarely talked about the debilitating disease.

Hallucinations and delusions were part of the progressive disease that the younger Reynolds said helped to increase the divide with his dad.

Now being a father of four young children with wife Blake Lively, daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and a son named Olin, has given Reynolds perspective, he said.