Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day kick off the Super Bowl

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Reba McEntire, Andra Day and Post Malone kicked off America’s unofficial holiday with entertainment ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Country star McEntire performed the national anthem, R&B singer and songwriter Day sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while rapper and singer Malone performed an acoustic version of “America the Beautiful.”

Though it may seem like a certain superstar singer is mentioned in every reference of the game, Taylor Swift is in attendance but not among the performers on the field. Malone, however, does have a collaboration with Swift on “Tortured Poets Department,” which is scheduled to be released in April.

Article continues after advertisement

The heavily tatted up Malone has another connection to Swift as he has a Kansas City Chiefs tattoo. Kelce is, of course, a tight end for that team that is playing their second Super Bowl in two years, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

Malone said the tat was a result of losing a game of beer pong against Kelce and the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahones.

McEntire also has a personal connection to her performance of the national anthem, albeit not a tattoo.

The singer told Lowe she’s been singing the song for five decades now and it helped kick off her career.

Day leaning into the “gospel element” of the historically resonant, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black national anthem.