Rapper Nelly arrested for suspected drug possession

[Source: wdsu]

Rapper Nelly was arrested after he was suspected of possessing ecstasy while he was at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Missouri.

The 49-year-old, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., was taken into custody by Maryland Heights police at 4:45 a.m., according to an online Highway Patrol arrest report.

Nelly was allegedly found with pills in his possession and had an outstanding warrant on a previous charge of not having proof of insurance for a vehicle.