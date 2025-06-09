Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter Malti’s Sweet Reaction to Being On Set

Source : ENews

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Chopra Jonas was ready to be the head of set.

The 3-year-old—whom Priyanka shares with husband Nick Jonas—apparently loved sticking close to her mom while the actress filmed her new movie Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

“She was with me while filming this whole movie,” Priyanka told E! News at the film’s June 24 premiere in New York City.

“We were on location in Provence, and while she was on set she and her grandma would go to this bakery to get croissants and bring them home. She had the most amazing time while we were filming this movie.”

In fact, Malti “loved the set” so much that she even knew about craft services, referring to it as “crafty.”

Priyanka added, “It was so cute.”

