Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID cases, more Fijians vaccinated|13 new COVID cases, more Fijians get booster doses|138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Pete Davidson drops out of Jeff Bezos's latest Blue Origin space flight

skyNews
March 20, 2022 4:30 pm

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin announced that comedian Pete Davidson, partner of Kim Kardashian, could no longer take part, just days after revealing he would be a special guest on the cosmic trip.

Comedian Pete Davidson has dropped out of Jeff Bezos’s latest space flight.

The Saturday Night Live comic, and boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, is no longer able to take part in the shuttle’s 20th voyage, the billionaire’s private space company Blue Origin announced on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes after the date was pushed back from 23 to 29 March, and a replacement sixth crew member now needs to be found.

Star Trek actor William Shatner is among the previous famous guests who have made the high-profile cosmic trips – becoming the oldest person to reach space in October 2021, at the age of 90 – along with former American football player and TV personality Michael Strahan.

“Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” Blue Origin tweeted, announcing the comedian had dropped out of the latest flight. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

It comes amid a high-profile row between Davidson and rapper Kanye West, ex-husband of Davidson’s partner Kardashian. Earlier this week, West – now known as Ye – had his Instagram account temporarily blocked after he posted a number of online attacks on the 28-year-old comedian.

Davidson and Kardashian were reported to have attended a dinner party in January at Amazon founder Bezos’s home with his partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez, in Los Angeles. The comedian was invited on the space flight as a guest of Bezos and the company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.