Pathaan crosses the Rs. 1000 cr mark at the worldwide box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan was released a while back, and since then there has been no stopping the film.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham the film which released across 8000 screens worldwide opened with a bang. With positive reviews, good audience feedback and a wide release pattern the business of Pathaan saw immense growth with each passing day.

After emerging as one of the highest-grossing Hindi releases of recent times, Pathaan has continued its box office run, managing to make it past the Rs. 1000 cr mark.

Collecting Rs. 516.92 cr nett at the India box office, Pathaan has managed to draw in a staggering Rs.622.8 cr gross at the domestic box office. This coupled with a further Rs. 380.22 cr from the overseas markets, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now managed to draw in a massive Rs. 1003.02 cr at the worldwide box office.

Not surprisingly, the film, which enjoyed incredible trending at the box office, has now emerged as the first Hindi release to make it across the Rs. 1000 cr mark.

Currently, Pathaan continues its march at the box office, despite facing competition from newer releases. In fact, with reduced ticket prices, the footfalls in theatres for Pathaan has seen an increase.

With this, trade predictions paint highly optimistic picture for the film, claiming that the business of Pathaan could still see further growth.

Pathaan Worldwide Box Office at a glance:

India Nett: Rs. 516.92 cr

India Gross: Rs. 622.8 cr

Overseas Gross: Rs. 380.22 cr

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 1003.02 cr