Outnumbered star on returning

A decade on from the end of the British sitcom, actors Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez discuss growing up on and off screen, practical jokes and reviving their characters for the Outnumbered Christmas special.

When the child stars of Outnumbered filmed their first episode, they were all 10 years old and under. Now, all in their 20s, they’re very excited to return as the boisterous Brockman siblings.

The part-improvised comedy won best sitcom at the British Comedy Awards in 2009 and a National Television Award for most popular sitcom in 2012.

In between shooting scenes, the actors fondly recall April Fools’ jokes with the crew, screaming “bloody murder” at their beloved on-set tutor and playing hide and seek in their trailers.

The show returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2016 – and it’s now back this Boxing Day.

The new episode sees Sue and Pete host Christmas at their downsized home for their grown-up children.

And there are some additions, including Jake’s new family: partner Rani (Kerena Jagpal) and daughter Zara (Aurora Skarli).

While the show won awards for comedy, the latest episode explores a more serious storyline.

As the parents break some health news to their grown-up kids, it’s revealed that Pete has early-stage prostate cancer.

The storyline calls back to the third series of the show, in which Pete has a cancer scare.