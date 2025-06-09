Olivia Rodrigo Has Already Chosen Her Wedding Song Despite Heartbreak Hits

[Source: BBC News]

Into every life a little rain must fall – but nothing could prepare Olivia Rodrigo for Hampstead Heath in June.

We’re supposed to be filming an interview in the park, but the heavens have burst. It’s not just raining cats and dogs, but otters, dolphins, and multiple other water-dwelling mammals.

As the monsoon monsoons, our lights and cameras are hastily scooped up and moved into the beautiful Victorian kitchen of nearby Kenwood House.

It’s a scramble, but everything’s in place (just) when Rodrigo arrives – not a hair out of place, after a short but windy walk from her car to the set.

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Although it’s an early start, the 23-year-old has already been working. On the journey over, she made final tweaks to a new song called Maggots For Brains, just 10 days before its release.

“I love that song musically, and there’s a lot going on – a lot of harmonies – and literally in the car, I was like, turn that backing vocal up just one decibel,” she says.

“I was getting kind of weird about it. Nobody else will notice.”

We’ve chosen Hampstead Heath because it’s one of Rodrigo’s favourite places in London – an open space where she can generally walk around without being bothered.

“It’s the best place to hang out,” she says. “Nobody’s ever been weird, I guess because it’s so spread out?

“One time, I even saw someone propose. I was sitting on a bench, and I looked over, and there was a huge commotion, and all the couple’s friends were there. It was so sweet.”

It’s a scenario she’s dreamt about. Ideally, Rodrigo would also receive an outdoor proposal in New York’s Central Park.

“I’d love it if someone paid for a placard on one of the benches that said, ‘Will you marry me?’,” she laughs. “Then you’d sit down and you’re like, ‘Oh my God!’

“So spread the word… Hopefully my future husband will see this.”

If you are out there, prospective Mr Rodrigo, you should also know your wedding song has been pre-selected.

“It’s going to be I Melt with You by Modern English,” Rodrigo says, humming the intro.

“Imagine kissing and then walking back down the aisle to that? I love that song.”

It’s reassuring to hear her faith in love remains intact.