New Gavin & Stacey photos released before finale

[Source: BBC]

Several new photos from Gavin and Stacey have been released ahead of the sitcom’s upcoming final episode.

A new promo image features James Corden as Smithy, alongside Ruth Jones as Nessa, Mathew Horne as Gavin, and Joanna Page as Stacey on Trinity Street in Barry.

There are also dozens of photos from the episode itself.

The final episode, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, was announced earlier this year.

Gwen, played by Melanie Walters, and Uncle Bryn, played by Rob Brydon, are seen clambering into Bryn’s car alongside Gavin, Stacey, and Nessa.

No prizes for guessing where they are heading.

Soon enough, Gavin, Stacey, and the rest of their family and friends are seen in high spirits with another get together at Pam and Mick’s house.

This time it looks like Bryn will be giving limbo a go.

Before the final episode, the last we saw of Nessa and Smithy was in the 2019 Christmas special, where Nessa went down on one knee, asking Smithy to marry her.

Clearly, things have moved on since then, with the finale picking up five years later.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, co-writers Ruth Jones and James Corden revealed that its actually their last day ever working on the show.

Along with these first-look images, fans can also get a glimpse behind the scenes.

New photos taken during filming show some of our favourite Gavin & Stacey stars on set, with Ruth Jones, as Nessa, getting a quick touch up to her make-up while filming on Trinity Street.

Whether or not he said ‘yes’ remains to be seen.