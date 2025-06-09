New film academy members include Danielle Deadwyler, Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, Conan O’Brien

Source: AP News

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 534 new members to its organization on Thursday, adding recent Oscar nominees and many more to Hollywood’s most exclusive club.

The newest class of Oscar voters includes a number of stars like Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Danielle Deadwyler and Andrew Scott.

They, along with filmmakers, below-the-line professionals and executives will bring the film academy’s membership total to 11,120, with voting members numbering 10,143.

That’s the largest membership ever for the academy.

Since the #OscarsSoWhite backlash, the film academy has added thousands of members to swell its ranks and diversify its voting body.

This year’s class is 41% female, 45% from underrepresented communities and 55% from outside the U.S.

Those new members will make the entire academy 35% women, 22% from underrepresented communities and 21% international.

