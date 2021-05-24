Music experts disagree in Ed Sheeran court case

Music experts have given contrasting views over whether Ed Sheeran copied the work of another singer when he wrote his 2017 single Shape Of You.

The star denies stealing the chorus of Sami Switch’s Oh Why for the “oh I, oh I, oh I” hook of his hit song.

Forensic musicologists were called by both sides to argue the case at London’s High Court.

One said the songs were “distinctly different” but the other argued they contained “significant similarities”.

Shape Of You was the world’s best-selling song of 2017, with more than three billion plays on Spotify alone.

The track earns Sheeran and his co-writers Steven McCutcheon and Johnny McDaid about £5m a year, despite almost 10% of the payments being frozen due to the ongoing copyright dispute, the court heard.