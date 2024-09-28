MUCH-AWAITED Singham Again trailer to be released on October 3

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

More than a month is left for Diwali and the trade, industry and fans are gearing up for the biggest clash of the year at the box office, between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.

The promotions of the former, a horror comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, have begun in full swing.

On September 25 and 26, the makers dropped two teaser posters. Today, September 27, the teaser was launched and the trailer will be out soon. Meanwhile, Singham Again fans are wondering when the assets of their film will start rolling.

Article continues after advertisement

Well, the fans won’t have to wait for long. As per sources, the team of Singham Again will be releasing a theatrical trailer soon. A source told us,

“The trailer will be unveiled on Thursday, October 3. Director Rohit Shetty is aware of the mammoth expectations of the fans from the much-loved cop universe.

He took his time to cut an exciting trailer that gives an idea about the film’s plot and also contributes enough screen time to the gigantic star cast of the film.

The team of the film is confident that the hype for Singham Again, which is already high, will go on another level once the trailer is unveiled.”

When asked whether there’ll be a trailer launch, the source didn’t have any information and added, “A clearer picture on this front will emerge in a few days.”

Singham Again stars not just Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham but also Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

It is all set to release on Friday, November 1.

It is the third Singham film and the fifth film of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

The franchise began with a bang with Singham (2011) followed by Singham Again (2014).

Then, Simmba (2018), starring Ranveer Singh, was released and it had a cameo of Singham.

In Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi (2021), both Singham and Simmba appeared and it led to a frenzy in cinemas.