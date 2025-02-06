Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

[ Source: AP ]

That was the order from on high as the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed the dress code for its annual lavish celebration of fashion in May:

“Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit’s focus on suiting and menswear.

It’s a suitable concept — meant to be liberally interpreted, of course — for the first Met Gala exhibit in more than 20 years to focus exclusively on menswear, specifically Black style in menswear over the centuries.

The Met’s Costume Institute also announced on Tuesday that it will be reviving what it called a longstanding tradition of a “host committee” — basically a new slate of high-profile celebrities on top of the previously announced gala hosts: Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James. (Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who oversees the gala each year, rounds out the list.)