‘Love Me’ movie finds unconventional lovers on quest for meaning

[ Source : Reuters ]

For “Love Me” actor Kristen Stewart, the overall message of the film remains a mystery.

“I’m not sure what the movie’s trying to say ultimately,” the “Twilight” actor said.

She believes, however, the film may be asserting that no one wants to be isolated and they often seek to be like one another. “Of course, we want to be not so alone,” she added.

“Love Me” is a futuristic drama about an existential romance between a smart buoy, portrayed by Stewart, and a satellite, portrayed by “Beef” actor Steven Yeun, as they try to become more human by delving into archives of modern-day social media long after humanity has died out.

The buoy and the satellite, who name themselves Me and Iam, mold their identities by emulating an influencer couple they discover called Deja and Liam, also played by Stewart and Yeun, whose lives appear perfect.

“Love Me,” distributed by Bleeker Street, arrives in theaters on Friday and is written and directed by wife and husband Sam and Andrew Zuchero, who are first-time feature film directors.