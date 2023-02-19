London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

[Source: Reuters]

London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with organisers dedicating the five-day event to late designer Vivienne Westwood, who died in December.

Westwood, who died aged 81, was one of British fashion’s biggest names. She rose to fame dressing the Sex Pistols, becoming synonymous with 1970s punk rock, and was known for her rebellious designs.

An avid campaigner, she used her runways to address issues she felt strongly about: climate change, pollution and her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“She is the embodiment of our extraordinary industry,” British Fashion Council (BFC) chair David Pemsel told London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

“It is only right and appropriate that we dedicate the entire week to her. We must celebrate her contribution as she was extraordinary and unique.”

On Thursday celebrities and fashionistas gathered at London’s Southwark Cathedral for a memorial service for Westwood.

“She set such a high standard and she was fun to work with,” designer Paul Costelloe told Reuters at his Friday morning show. “London is empty because she is gone.”

Costelloe turned to James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses” for his collection featuring smart knitwear in browns, greys and greens as well as dresses adorned with floral prints in gold and pink hues.