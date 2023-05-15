London Eurovision fans party in the park for final

[Source: BBC]

Music fans turned out in droves to get into the patriotic spirit at the official Eurovision London fan zone.

Crowds put on face paint and partied at the event on Saturday in Battersea Park, south-west London, while millions watched the finale around the world.

More than 100 free tickets were given away to Ukrainians living in the borough, giving them a chance to support last year’s winners.

Locations in the capital were also lit up in yellow and blue for the night.

As part of the event, which was sponsored by the Mayor of London and Greater London Authority, people could enjoy food and drink from nearby stalls and even have their faces painted with their country’s colours.