Lalo Schifrin, composer of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme, dies at 93

Source: AP News

Lalo Schifrin, the composer who wrote the endlessly catchy theme for “Mission: Impossible” and more than 100 other arrangements for film and television, died Thursday. He was 93.

Schifrin’s son Ryan confirmed that Schifrin died due to complications from pneumonia.

He died peacefully in his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

Article continues after advertisement

The Argentine won four Grammys and was nominated for six Oscars, including five for original score for “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Fox,” “Voyage of the Damned,” “The Amityville Horror” and “The Sting II.”

“Every movie has its own personality. There are no rules to write music for movies,” Schifrin told The Associated Press in 2018. “The movie dictates what the music will be.”

He also wrote the grand finale musical performance for the World Cup championship in Italy in 1990, in which the Three Tenors — Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras — sang together for the first time.

The work became one of the biggest sellers in the history of classical music.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.