Knox Jolie-Pitt red carpet return

[Source: ENews]

Angelina Jolie and son Knox Jolie-Pitt are having a family night out.

The Oscar winner was joined by her and ex-Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old son at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. The outing marked Knox’s first red carpet appearance in over three years—and the mother-and-son duo showed out in style.

While Angelina looked radiant in a sunny yellow gown, she kept arm-in-arm with her teen, who looked so grown up in a classic suit and a buzzed hairstyle.

Knox last walked a red carpet in October 2021, when he and his siblings Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, showed their support for mom at the London premiere of her Marvel film Eternals. (His older brother Pax, 20, was absent for the event.)

But despite having uber-famous parents, Knox and his siblings prefer to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight, according to Angelina.

However, that doesn’t mean her kids are disinterested in finding their way in the entertainment industry.

Two of her children stepped in to help director Pablo Larrain on her upcoming film Maria.