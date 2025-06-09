Kneecap hit back at Starmer in highly-charged Glastonbury set

[ Source: BBC News ]

Belfast rap group Kneecap filled Glastonbury’s West Holts stage for a highly-charged performance that hit back at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with expletive-laden chants.

The Irish-language band have been in the headlines after rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying the flag of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah at a gig last year. He has denied the charge.

Last week, Sir Keir said Kneecap’s appearance at the festival was “not appropriate”.

On stage, the band thanked Glastonbury for keeping them on the bill and told the crowd the “prime minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play”.

