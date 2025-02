Kendrick Lamar and SZA are expanding their tour to Europe

[ Source: AP ]

Fresh off their Super Bowl halftime spectacle, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are expanding their upcoming tour to make stops in Europe.

The additional stops announced Monday include a July 4 show in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lamar and SZA are set to kick off their Grand National Tour in Minneapolis on April 19 and wrap the North American leg in Washington on June 18.

They’ll start a 13-stop European tour on July 2 in Cologne, Germany, and conclude it on Aug. 9 in Stockholm.

Lamar’s groundbreaking halftime show — he was the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted halftime slot — was awash in patriotic imagery with dancers in red, white and blue. Samuel L. Jackson, playing Uncle Sam, guided Lamar and viewers through the performance. SZA joined Lamar onstage for part of his performance.

Jackson’s interjections — labeling parts of the performance “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto” and at one point reminding Lamar to “play the game” — were in line with Lamar’s stated intent to infuse storytelling into his halftime show and also in line with the Pulitzer Prize winner’s history of layering of messages throughout his music.

Other European cities that Lamar and SZA plan to visit include Amsterdam, Paris, London, Rome and Barcelona.