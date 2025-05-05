Katy Perry became the Hot and Cold popstar

[ Source: BBC News ]

Earlier this week American singer Katy Perry, best known for her bubblegum pop, said she felt like a “human Piñata” after weeks of online backlash.

The description felt suitably colourful – but the acknowledgement was serious. A decade on from headlining the Superbowl, Perry’s part in a much-derided Blue Origin spaceflight has seen her star crash down to Earth.

Mockery over the apparent worthiness of her reaction, including kissing the ground after landing and saying she felt “so connected to love”, spread online. Fast food chain Wendy’s even posted to ask: “Can we send her back?”

Trolls have now taken aim at her world tour, which began in Mexico on 23 April, criticising her dance moves and performances.

It seems the star who first broke through singing about a boyfriend’s mood swings now faces an icy reception. Perry’s blamed an “unhinged and unhealed” internet – but is toxic social media the only reason?

