Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate Raj Kapoor at IIFA 2025

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to be an unforgettable event, with a special segment dedicated to celebrating the timeless legacy of Raj Kapoor.

The tribute will honor his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

This tribute will be led by Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, making it an emotional and poignant moment for Bollywood fans worldwide.

Expressing her excitement about being part of IIFA 2025, Kareena shared, “I’m excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA’s journey and mine have almost run parallel – we’re celebrating 25 years together in the cinema.

This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It’s a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema.”

IIFA 2025: A Celebration of Indian Cinema’s Global Impact

Taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, IIFA 2025 aims to celebrate the global triumph of Indian cinema. The event promises to bring together Bollywood’s biggest stars, filmmakers, and audiences in a grand celebration of cinematic excellence.