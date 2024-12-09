Kapil Sharma announces season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Kapil Sharma has announced that the season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air next Saturday. The show, currently in its second season, follows a format where the team takes a break after 13 episodes. Kapil will wrap up the season with the help of Varun Dhawan and the cast of Baby John.

In a teaser released with the episode featuring Rekha, Kapil revealed that the season finale is coming soon and introduced Varun Dhawan.

The Baby John actor will be accompanied by producer Atlee and director Kalees, with Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh also appearing on set. The teaser hints at several exciting moments, including Varun Dhawan performing a pole dance.

Article continues after advertisement

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha at the beginning of the season, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur discussed the breaks the team takes between seasons. They explained that it is the streaming platform’s policy to have a short break between seasons. “Netflix took a break, not us. It’s their policy/format that they come seasonal,” Archana shared.

Rajiv joked, “They don’t have the habit of working too much. We love working a lot, make us work twice a week. We want Netflix to also follow the same.”

Sunil added, “I think as a format, this might be how they function — film 13 episodes a season.”

This season featured several notable guests, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shatrughan Sinha, and cricketers Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel, among others.