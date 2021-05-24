Kanye West blocked from Instagram over 'bullying'

Rapper Kanye West shared a series of posts aimed at SNL comedian Pete Davidson – who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – and also pulled The Daily Show host Trevor Noah into the fight.

Kanye West has had his Instagram account locked for 24 hours for violating the social media platform’s bullying policies.

The rapper – who is known as Ye – will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours.

Instagram took action after he made a number of online attacks on Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, who is dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

It is understood that the rapper, 44, violated the site’s bullying policies after a series of posts aimed at Davidson, as well as a reported racial slur about Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show.

Noah and Davidson are comedy writing partners. Noah had previously said on his show that he believed the spat between West and Noah could result in violence.

West’s posts concerning Noah have now been removed from the site. It is understood they violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

West’s earlier posts concerning Davidson – including one which shows a dark figure standing over a grave with flowers and a papier-mache head which appears to be in Davidson’s likeness – are still on the rapper’s Instagram page.