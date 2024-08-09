Kangana Ranaut sued for Rs 40 crores after posting morphed image of Rahul Gandhi

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself amid controversy after sharing a morphed image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media.

The BJP MP from Mandi has been served with a Rs 40 crore defamation notice for posting a doctored picture of Gandhi wearing a skull cap, a cross around his neck, and a turmeric and vermillion tilak on his forehead.

The post quickly drew widespread criticism on social media, with many netizens condemning the actress for what they described as a distasteful and inflammatory act. The backlash has now escalated into legal action.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra has decided to take legal recourse against Kangana Ranaut for the controversial post. Mishra, who has filed a Rs 40 crore defamation case against the actress, stated that it is illegal under the Information Technology Act to edit and morph someone’s picture and share it online without their permission.

This is not the first time Kangana has publicly targeted Rahul Gandhi. Just a few days before the defamation notice, she made headlines for suggesting that Gandhi should undergo a drug test.