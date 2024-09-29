Jolie drops suit against FBI over Pitt plane 'bust-up'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still locked in a custody battle over the six children they share. (AP PHOTO)

Angelina Jolie has dropped her lawsuit against the FBI over its probe into an alleged abuse incident she said erupted between her and her now ex-husband Brad Pitt on a private jet.

The actress, 49, filed the suit under the pseudonym of Jane Doe in April 2022, in which she cited the Freedom of Information Act to seek information held about the bureau’s investigation into “an incident of domestic violence” she said “occurred several years ago involving plaintiff and her minor children as victims and witnesses”.

Page Six has reported she filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the case, with both parties liable for paying their legal fees over the filing.

The FBI launched an investigation into 60-year-old actor Pitt’s alleged physical altercation involving Jolie and their children aboard a private jet in 2016.

They kicked off the probe after an anonymous call was placed to the bureau.

Its investigation closed in November 2016, with no charges being brought against Brad.

Mother-of-six Jolie filed for divorce from the star days later.

She had alleged Pitt “choked” one of their kids and “struck another in the face” while the family was travelling from France to California on a private plane.

The actress also insisted the actor grabbed her “by the head” and “shook” her.

Her documents claimed: “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

Pitt has strongly denied any claims of physical abuse and branded Jolie’s claims against him “completely untrue”.

The pair are still locked in a bitter custody battle over the six children they share, and a long-running and labyrinthine legal fight over Angelina’s sale of her chunk of the winery they used to co-own in France.