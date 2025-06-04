JoJo Siwa goes public about finding love

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

There’s been a lot of conversation over the years about JoJo Siwa’s romantic relationships, and now she’s added a new chapter.

In an interview with The Guardian, Siwa, 22, confirmed that she is dating former “Love Island” cast member Chris Hughes, whom she met when they both participated in a recent season of the UK series “Celebrity Big Brother.”

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way.” Siwa said of her relationship with the man she calls “sweet Christopher.”

Their connection was on display in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house after Hughes stood up for Siwa when she was feeling targeted by another housemate, actor Mickey Rourke, who made comments about her sexuality.

Siwa identifies as queer.

It was announced during production that Rourke left the show after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour.”

Siwa and Hughes grew close on the series and were accused of playing it up for the cameras, something she denies.

“No, this is a very genuine connection – we’re not faking a thing,” she told The Guardian.

Their obvious regard for each other provided fodder for speculation, especially as at the time Siwa entered the house, she was in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs.

Following the end of the show’s season, Ebbs released a video on social media saying that Siwa had broken up with them at the wrap party.

“I flew across the world to support and be there and hold that person in whatever they would be experiencing, leaving such a wild experience, and instead, I was dumped at the afterparty, with Chris [Hughes] in the next room,” Ebbs said in the video. “I was told that there are confused feelings there … and that [Siwa] had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person that [she] wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.”

Siwa now says she understands the interest in her relationship with Hughes.

“People can see our chemistry, and they got to see it develop,” she said. “I think everyone’s just curious, and I can’t blame them.”

Siwa, who rose to fame as a child on “Dance Moms” and has served as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has a message for those who believe her relationship with Hughes is a publicity stunt.

“Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now,” she said.

Hughes’s latest social media post is a series of photos with Siwa, captioned: “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.”

