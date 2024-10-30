Joan series 'near and dear to my heart': Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner will receive the performance prize at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards. (AP PHOTO)

British actor Sophie Turner says starring in the new TV drama Joan, based one of Britain’s most notorious thieves, is “very near and dear to my heart”.

The six-part series is based on the true life of Joan Hannington, known as “the Godmother” of the diamond heist. One of Hannington’s most notable coups was stealing a handful of uncut diamonds from the jewellery store where she was working and swallowing the lot.

Turner told Harper’s Bazaar: “I’d never led a TV show before, and I feel as if it’s far more challenging than a big movie like X-Men.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are so many people behind that, so many opinions. They make all the decisions, and you just kind of say, ‘Yes, OK, whatever needs to be done.’

“Whereas with Joan, I had so much say in it, and it was so collaborative … it feels like I’m releasing something that’s very near and dear to my heart.”

Turner also revealed she felt her life was “on pause” until she returned to England from the US.

The Game Of Thrones star, 28, lived in America during her marriage to singer Joe Jonas, whom she shares two children with. It was reported in September that their divorce had been finalised, bringing an end to a split that briefly became acrimonious.

Speaking about her life in the US, she told the magazine: “Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate.”

Reflecting on US politics, she added: “The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned … everything just kind of piled on.”

“I’m so happy to be back”, she continued.

“It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.”

Turner will receive the performance prize at the Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2024 on November 5.