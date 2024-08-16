Jimmy Kimmel reveals why he's not hosting the next Oscars

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Jimmy Kimmel has shared why he recently turned down a request for him to host the Academy Awards next year for a fifth time.

During a conversation with California Governor Gavin Newsom, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and NFL agent Doug Hendrickson on their “Politickin’” podcast, Kimmel acknowledged that it’s a tough balance to host both the Oscars and his late-night show.

Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024.

Kimmel said his late-night writers also work with him on the Oscars and “it distracts them.”

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, and a host has not yet been announced. Comedian John Mulaney also reportedly passed on the gig.

Kimmel reflected that the job is time consuming “and a lot of the people who you think, ‘That person would be great’… they know they’d be great. They just don’t want to do it.”

The nominees for the Oscars will be announced on January 17, 2025.