Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis

[ Source: ABC ]

British pop star Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, said she had a surgery planned after the Summertime Ball, a music event being held at Wembley Stadium on June 15.

“I just wanted to be open and share it,” the UK singer said in an emotional video note on her Instagram.

“Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’,” she said.

“I have been in and out of text throughout this whole period.

“It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse.”

In the video, the singer-songwriter said it was “a weird topic and a weird situation”.

“I am going to disappear for a bit after the summer ball to have my surgery,” she noted.

“And I will come back with massive tits and more music.”

The singer welcomed a son in 2023 after suffering miscarriages.

Born in 1988, Jessie J went to Colins Performing Arts School as a child and when she was 11 she was cast in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical Whistle Down the Wind.

The pop star, who is known for hits like Price Tag and Domino, also performed in the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

