Jamie Foxx recovering after physical altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant

Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner on Friday left him with injuries.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded to “a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at Mr. Chow restaurant, located at 344 N. Camden Drive.” The incident happened just after 10 p.m., police said, though the department does not mention Foxx by name.

CNN has reached out to Mr. Chow for comment.

The incident comes days after the Hollywood star detailed the struggles he had with his health last year in a Netflix special titled: “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.”

Foxx released a statement on social media Sunday morning thanking his supporters and pushing people toward his Netflix special.