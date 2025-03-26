Jacqueline Fernandez to skip IPL 2025 performance as mother remains hospitalized in Mumbai

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Recently, it was reported that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the much-anticipated IPL 2025 performance at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26.

However, the actress has decided to give it a skip to stay by her mother’s side as she remains admitted to a hospital in Mumbai’s western suburbs, recovering in the ICU.

A source close to Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, the actress has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately, will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony.”

The IPL 2025 season kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on March 22, where fans witnessed spectacular performances by Disha Patani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Karan Aujla.

As part of this season’s expanded entertainment lineup, the BCCI planned special ceremonies at all 13 IPL venues.

BCCI General Secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier confirmed Jacqueline’s performance at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati, further sparking excitement among fans as he went on to assert that it will be ‘a power-packed act’.

