Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in 'Karate Kid

[ Source: Reuters ]

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio blend fighting techniques to train a new karate kid in the latest instalment of the martial arts movie franchise.

“Karate Kid: Legends”, released this week, stars Ben Wang as Beijing kung fu whizz Li Fong who moves with his mother to New York, where he befriends pizza restaurant owner and retired boxer Victor and his daughter Mia.

When that friendship irks a local karate champion, Li enters a karate tournament and begins training with his old kung fu teacher Mr Han, played by Chan, and Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso, the protagonist of the original 1984 film “The Karate Kid” who learned karate from mentor Mr Miyagi.

