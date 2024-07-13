Jack Quaid agrees he's a 'nepo baby'

Jack Quaid [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Jack Quaid, best known for his starring role in Amazon’s “The Boys” TV series, says he is “inclined to agree” with those who call him a “nepo baby.”

The actor – whose parents are film stars Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid – made the comments in a podcast interview with The Daily Beast earlier this week.

Quaid’s father has remarked in the past that his son wanted to make his own way without any assistance from his parents.

Article continues after advertisement

Quaid made his acting debut in the role of Marvel, a tribute from District 1, in the first “Hunger Games” film, released in 2012.

His mother, Ryan, also chimed in on the “nepo baby” discourse in an interview with Glamour magazine last year. “Jack is really talented. He’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be,” she said of her son. “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

Quaid was asked by the podcast if he ever considered following in the romantic comedy footsteps of his mother, who is known for classics like “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.”