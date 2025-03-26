“It was NOT a mutual settlement!” – Kangana Ranaut’s apology letter to Javed Akhtar REVALED, Shabana Azmi breaks silence

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

An erroneous perception has been created around Javed Akhtar’s truce with Kangana Ranaut regarding their long-standing legal battle.

For those who came in late, Kangana Ranaut had accused Javed Akhtar of intimidation over a meeting that they had regarding Kangana’s alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Javed saab retaliated with an airtight defamation case. This ended recently with Kangana submitting an unconditional apology, a copy of which is enclosed.

Responding to Kangana’s apology, Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi spoke exclusively to this writer. She said, “They had asked for no monetary compensation but for her apology in writing.

The victory is his and his lawyer Jay Bhardwaj’s. But I’m mystified why the press made it seem as though it was a mutual settlement but did not mention that it was the apology in writing which he was seeking and why he had fought the case for four and half years.”

In an earlier interaction right after Kangana’s apology, Javed Akhtar had told this writer, “She has given a letter of regret and apologies. Unconditionally withdrawn all her words.

And given statements making a commitment that she will never repeat them again. Apologies for all the inconveniences caused to me. This is what I wanted and this what I got.”

